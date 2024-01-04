Good News As FG Extends Free Train Rides Till January 7
The Federal Government has decided to prolong the complimentary train rides for passengers until Sunday, January 7, 2024.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation initially introduced the cost-free train service on Thursday, December 21, 2023, following President Bola Tinubu's directive.
Initially set to conclude on Thursday, January 4, 2024, this extension aims to continue providing relief to commuters amidst the challenging economic conditions.
The government had previously announced a 50% reduction in interstate round transport fares and initiated free train rides to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, particularly during the festive season.
Source: Legit.ng