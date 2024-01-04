Global site navigation

Good News As FG Extends Free Train Rides Till January 7
by  Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Government has decided to prolong the complimentary train rides for passengers until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation initially introduced the cost-free train service on Thursday, December 21, 2023, following President Bola Tinubu's directive.

The free train ride was first introduced during preparation for the yuletide.
The federal government announced the extension of free rides. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NRC
Initially set to conclude on Thursday, January 4, 2024, this extension aims to continue providing relief to commuters amidst the challenging economic conditions.

The government had previously announced a 50% reduction in interstate round transport fares and initiated free train rides to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, particularly during the festive season.

