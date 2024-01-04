The Federal Government has decided to prolong the complimentary train rides for passengers until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation initially introduced the cost-free train service on Thursday, December 21, 2023, following President Bola Tinubu's directive.

The federal government announced the extension of free rides. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NRC

Source: Twitter

Initially set to conclude on Thursday, January 4, 2024, this extension aims to continue providing relief to commuters amidst the challenging economic conditions.

The government had previously announced a 50% reduction in interstate round transport fares and initiated free train rides to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, particularly during the festive season.

Source: Legit.ng