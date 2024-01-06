Osuedi Sunday Christian, a 58-year-old man, finds himself abandoned and without assistance at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Benin City, Edo State

Benin, Edo - A 58-year-old man named Osuedi Sunday Christian has been left without support at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Benin City, Edo State.

His family, including his wife, brought him to the hospital on June 23, 2023, but they have not returned since.

According to Sahara Reporters, when contacted by the hospital, the wife claimed to have moved out of their shared residence in Lagos.

Osuedi, originally from Orogun, Ighoyobi Compound in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, remains abandoned without assistance.

Mrs. Queen Aigbodion, the hospital's Public Relations Officer, disclosed that UBTH had been providing sustenance and attending to Osuedi for six months.

Aigbodion said:

“As of yesterday (Thursday) when I spoke to the wife on the phone, she insisted that she was no longer in the house.

"The wife brought him to the hospital on the 23rd of June 2023, and that was the last time we saw her. The man is very sick but can talk."

Aigbodion explained that the hospital initially tried to relocate the individual to his hometown.

However, upon reaching there, it was discovered that no one was familiar with him, prompting his return to the hospital.

They decided against leaving him there as he could not fend for himself.

She said:

"UBTH has been feeding him and taking care of him, while the nurses are also supporting him with their personal money.

"The patient is an Urhobo by tribe and has two underaged children with his wife who is from Calabar, Cross River State. His parents are deceased.

"He has lost contact with his siblings since he claimed to have left his home town for Lagos State over 40 years ago."

The hospital requested assistance from the public in reaching out to an individual's family to facilitate their reunion.

In an official statement, the hospital said:

"For more information, please reach us through our social media platform; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, @ ubthng or UBTH Telephone Line +2348147772992."

Source: Legit.ng