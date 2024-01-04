A pregnant lady has died in Kano state from a lethal injection prescribed by a quack doctor known as Chidera Ugwu

Ugwu, 24, has been apprehended by the Kano state police command after the tragic demise of the pregnant lady

The police command also revealed that one Yusuf Haruna, an 18-year-old criminal, has also been arrested for stabbing an Imam with a knife

The Kano state police command has arrested an unqualified medical doctor, Mr Chidera Ugwu (24), for causing the death of a pregnant woman by administering an incorrect injection in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Additionally, the police have taken into custody Yusuf Haruna, alias Lagwatsani (18), a well-known criminal, for fatally stabbing an Imam with a knife.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel, shared details of the arrests through the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

He emphasised the significant strides the Command has taken in its determined pursuit of justice.

Police to arraign and prosecute suspects

Chidera and Yusuf will face charges related to these alarming homicide cases that have deeply unsettled the Kano community.

As contained in the statement released by the Kano police command on its official Facebook page, CP Gumel said:

‘The suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime. Investigations revealed that the said Chidera Ugwu has allegedly been administering fatal injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences.

“The arrest of the quack doctor signifies a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of all the residents in the State.”

In the case of Haruna, he said:

“The incident shook the community, and our officers have worked tirelessly to identify and capture the assailant.

"This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

CP Gumel cautioned those still involved in criminal acts, urging them to take advantage of this chance to reform and emulate those who have voluntarily surrendered.

He assured that the Police Command is committed to offering the essential assistance and guidance for their rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

