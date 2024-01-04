A private hospital in Warri, Delta state, has prevented a mother of quadruplets from leaving their facility over N4 million

The housewife, Mrs Gladys Okodo Omodiagbe, was delivered a set of quadruplets through a Caesarean Section

It is gathered that the new mother waited for 12 years before she experienced the joy of motherhood in October 2023

Warri, Delta state - A housewife, Mrs Gladys Okodo Omodiagbe, who was delivered a set of quadruplets through a Caesarean Section is presently stuck in a private hospital in Delta state over the family’s inability to pay the medical bill of N4m.

The National Coordinator of No Justice, No Peace Initiative, Comrade Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, made this known in an open letter tagged, ‘A Call for Urgent Help!’, The Punch reported.

Mother of quadruplets begs for help to pay N4m hospital bill in Delta Photo Credit: @Agent471989

It is gathered that the new mother waited for 12 years before finally delivering this bundle of joy at Coastal Specialist Clinic, in Bendel Estate, Warri, Delta state.

The letter partially reads:

“They urgently need the sum of N4,000,050 as they have been able to pay N1,598,000 of the actual N5,598,050 needed to foot the bills.

“The clear picture is that the quadruplets were put in an incubator, and the service costs N20,000.00 per child for a day, making it N80,000.00 for the four of them.

“They were put in the incubator on October 21, 2023, and they had been there until some days ago, when three were brought out, leaving the fourth one there.

