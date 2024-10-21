Singer Wizkid's partner Jada Pollock is said to be living her best life as she is expecting her third child with the singer

She is not letting her pregnancy stand in the way of her party life as she slayed with it in one of her outings in London

The expectant mother had a good time at the all-white party in the company of her friends who jumped excitedly at intervals

Jada Pollock proved that being an expectant mother could not stop her groove as she partied with her friends in London.

Wizkid's lover Jada Pollock shows off her baby bump as she parties in London. Image credit: @jadastyles/Instagram

The mother of two wore a white outfit that exposed her big baby bump as she danced happily at the event. Jada who has often made the news with her partner and singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, had her fans impressed with her look.

Pregnancy has nothing on her as she swung her body around during the party while her friends jumped on their seats.

According to her fans, Jada is living her best life and they are happy for her. Some fans also dropped love emojis for her. However, someone wondered why Wizkid was yet to marry her and she was still having babies for him.

Jada and Wizkid have been together for a while now and they share a strong bond. Though they have had a few misunderstandings that get to their fans, it has not stopped them from showing the public that they are still together.

Watch Jada Pollock's party video below:

Fans hail Wizkid's Jada Pollock

Check out some of the reactions to Jada Pollock's party video below:

@east_africans:

"3 kids no ring?"

@intimatesbykoko:

"Living the dream. Congratulations queen."

@omorewahairwig

"Living in her dream perfectly. Congratulations to her."

