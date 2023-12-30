The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has reacted to the death of a Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of a Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Ayokunle Odekunle.

Dabiri-Erewa described the sudden death of the popular lawyer as shocking and sad.

She stated this in a condolence message signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols and posted on the agency X handle (formerly known as Twitter), on Saturday, December 30.

It was gathered that Odekunle died on Saturday, December 30, following a brief illness as a result of stage 4 cancer.

She described Odekunle as a patriotic diasporan who believed in the course of Nigeria and sacrificed so much for the Nigerian community in Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian community in Canada will miss Odekunle’s wonderful contributions.

Atiku mourns death of Canada-based Nigerian lawyer, Odekunle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar expressed sadness over the death of Odekunle.

Atiku said the news of Odekunle’s death left him profoundly disheartened, stating that he is deeply saddened as the lawyer’s loss is immeasurable.

The former vice president stated this in a short tribute he posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, on Sunday, December 30. The PDP chieftain sent his heartfelt condolences to his wife, Halima, his parents, and the wonderful children he leaves behind.

