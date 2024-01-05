The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has revealed the amount spent on feeding prison inmates daily

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, said prison inmates are being fed with N750 daily nationwide

Umar disclosed that the NCS is making effort to get an upward review of the feeding allowance to reflect current economic realities.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) said prison inmates are being fed with N750 daily in all facilities nationwide.

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, said the report that inmates are fed with N200 daily was false, misleading, and mischievous in all its ramifications, The Punch reported.

Nigerian Correctional Service says inmates are fed with N750 daily

Umar made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

He disclosed that efforts are been made to get an upward review of the feeding allowance to reflect current economic realities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the public may wish to note that feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria is in the public domain, and vendors are paid the approved amount upon completion of supply.

“Contract for ration supply is usually made public, and the conditions clearly stated for interested vendors to apply in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.”

Minister reveals amount Tinubu spends on feeding inmates every day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government disclosed that no less than N3 million was used to feed 4,000 inmates across the country daily.

The minister maintained that Nigeria has 80,804 inmates in 253 custodial facilities, and feeding them takes a huge chunk of money from the federal government's pocket.

“To feed these 4,068 inmates costs the government about N3 million a day. Multiply N3 million a day by 365 days.”

Prison boss says FG spends more feeding dogs than inmates

The NCS Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, said the NSC under President Tinubu's government was spending more money to feed its dogs than it was on the prison inmates.

The government reportedly spends N750 to feed an inmate and N800 to feed a dog daily.

Nababa made this disclosure at the National Assembly Complex during the 2024 Budget defence session with the joint Senate and House of Representatives committee on interior.

