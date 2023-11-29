President Bola Tinubu's administration has said the government spends N3 million to feed 4000 prisoners across the country on a daily basis

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, said that the consumption of the inmates was enough reason for the decongestion of the correctional facilities

According to the minister, the money that would be paid to free the inmates would not be coming from the government's purse

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has disclosed that no less than N3 million was used to feed 4,000 inmates across the country on a daily basis.

Channels Television reported that the figure was argued to justify the decongestion of the correctional centres across the country with immediate effect.

Interior minister makes move to decongest Nigerian prisons

Recall that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, on his assumption of office, made the move to decongest the prison in the country. Around 4000 inmates were billed for a release.

The minister maintained that Nigeria has 80,804 inmates in 253 custodial facilities, and feeding them takes a huge chunk of money from the federal government's pocket.

According to the minister:

“To feed these 4,068 inmates costs the government about N3 million a day. Multiply N3 million a day by 365 days.”

How Tinubu plans to get money to free some inmates

Before the decongestion drive, the minister said N500m was needed to pay fines for the inmates to facilitate their freedom.

Although the move stirred debates, human rights lawyer Femi Falana called on the federal government to review the plan.

But Olubunmi says the funds were raised from the private sector, arguing that a comparative analysis showed it was better off to pay the fines for the inmates.

The minister maintained that since the money was not coming from the government's purse, it was a better idea to move on with the decongestion plan.

