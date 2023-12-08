Senators are shocked as Haliru Nababa, Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service disclosed they spend more money to feed dogs and less on an inmate

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, stunned by the revelation of the NCS boss, queried how the government managed to feed a dog with N800 and an inmate with N750 in this harsh economic realities

Interestingly, dogs in Nigerian prisons get more funding for meals than inmates, according to Nababa's revelation

FCT, Abuja - The Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Haliru Nababa, has made a stunning revelation about the amount the federal government spends on feeding dogs and prison inmates.

Senator Oshiomhole react as dogs in Nigerian prisons get more funding for meals than inmates. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Nigeria Police Force

Oshiomhole shocked as FG gives better treatement to dogs than inmates

The government reportedly spends N750 to feed an inmate and N800 to feed a dog per day.

Nababa on Thursday, December 7, disclosed that the Nigerian Prisons Service under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government was spending more money to feed its dogs than it was spending to feed the prison inmates.

He made this disclosure at the National Assembly Complex, during the 2024 Budget defence session with the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Interior, The New Telegraph newspaper reported.

The FG's official disclosed further that the Service had written the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, requesting for the review of the amount they were using to feed the inmates from N750 per day, to N3, 000 per day.

He said:

"The budget for feeding each of them per day is N750 per day at N250 per meal, per inmate.”

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who is the chairman of the joint committee, caused a stir and expressed dissapproval over the revealtion.

He then asked the NCS team how much it costs them to buy the quantity of the food- stuff and ingredients needed to prepare the meal of a prisoner, Leadership report added.

Speaking further, the lawmaker demanded a breakdown of the NCS budget as they get furious over priorities given to dogs than inmates.

"So, a dog is better fed in the Nigerian prison than an innocent Nigerian in your custody,” Oshiomhole said.

FG pays N585million fines, begins nationwide release of prisoners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a move to decongest the Nigerian prison.

On Thursday, November 30, Tinubu's government disclosed it had raised N585 million for the settlement of fines for inmates in a bid to decongest correctional centres across the country.

The minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented by an assistant director in the ministry, Dr Anayo Romanus-Nzekwe, confirmed the update to newsmen in Kano, during the release of 150 inmates, whose fines were settled by FG.

Minister reveals amount Tinubu spends on feeding inmates everyday

Also, Legit.ng reported that the federal government disclosed that no less than N3 million was used to feed 4,000 inmates across the country on a daily basis.

The figure was argued to justify the decongestion of the correctional centres across the country with immediate effect.

The minister maintained that Nigeria has 80,804 inmates in 253 custodial facilities, and feeding them takes a huge chunk of money from the federal government's pocket.

