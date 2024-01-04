The president's office has made major appointments in the federal marine and blue economy ministry

On Thursday, January 4, the presidency confirmed that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of six directors in two agencies under the ministry

These ministries include the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new executive directors in two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

This development was confirmed on Thursday, January 4, in a statement released by the president's media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

As contained in the statement, the two agencies and their directors include:

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

(A) Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA)

(B) Engr. Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA)

(C) Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

(D) Mr. Jibril Abba — Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services (NIMASA)

(E) Mr. Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NIMASA)

(F) Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations (NIMASA)

Ngelale stated that the President has endorsed these appointments, expressing confidence in the appointees' remarkable qualifications after a thorough examination.

He emphasised that the newly appointed individuals are expected to promptly and effectively carry out their joint responsibilities to enhance the Marine and Blue Economy sector's contribution to the country's GDP.

He said the goal is to transform the Nigerian economy into one that is labour-intensive and inclusive, providing new opportunities for all citizens in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, led by the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

