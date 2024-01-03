Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Amid the scourge of degree mills institutions in Africa, the Bola Tinubu administration has said sanctions would be extended to more countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Niger Republic.

This follows the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo after an exposé that indicted some universities in Cotonou.

Nigeria's Education minister, Tahir Mamman, disclosed the FG's stance on Kenya and Uganda during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday evening, January 3.

He said:

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger.

"We are going to extend the suspension to other countries where such institutions operate."

