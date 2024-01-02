Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has been urged by Prophet Joshua Iginla to keep to prayer so that his term in office would not be cut short

Iginla added that Governor Fubara must be wary of his advisers and urged him to continue to maintain peace with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

The cleric also predicted that there was a gloomy future ahead of Wike at the federal level, adding that betrayals would be much, but he would survive all

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have been prophesied to benefit each other mutually.

In his new year prophecies, Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja disclosed that Governor Fubara has a brighter future from what he had seen in the spiritual realm. Still, he had to be careful of his advisers and continue to maintain peace with Wike.

Prophet Iginla prophesied a greater storm ahead of Governor Fubara

The cleric prophesied that there were more storms ahead of the governor that would attempt to cut short his term in office. Thus, he urged the Rivers governor to pray for a successful completion of his time.

The prophecy reads in part:

"He should continue to follow the path of peace with his former boss. I see another storm coming ahead, and I pray he finishes his term."

Wike to face betrayal in 2024

Speaking on the challenges ahead of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike, the cleric said the immediate past governor of Rivers state would face betrayal at the federal level but was assured of his survival.

According to the religious leader, Wike remained a factor in the scheme of things. This is not because he was perfect or righteous but because of certain things attached to his destiny.

His words read in part:

"He will face strong betrayals at the federal level and will face betrayals. Hard times are coming ahead of him. Will he survive it? Yes, he will."

