Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, once the pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has said she does not know James Okwete, a contractor facing charges of laundering N37bn by the EFCC.

She stated that she performed her duties as a minister with integrity and accountability and that she is ready to justify her actions if needed.

In a message she posted on her X handle (formerly Twitter) @Sadiya_farouq, she denied any relations with the suspect Okwete.

Legit.ng has earlier reported the EFCC probe that uncovered N37bn that was diverted from the Federal Government’s funds and distributed to 38 bank accounts in five major commercial banks that were either owned by or linked to Okwete.

Distancing herself from what the former minister called an attack on her personality, she said:

“James Okwete neither worked for, nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious. While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however contacted my legal team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person."

She emphatically stressed that she is proud of her years of service to her fatherland.

She said:

"I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so"

