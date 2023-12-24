The EFCC has reportedly uncovered over N37 billion allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the Buhari administration under former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk

The funds, transferred from the federal government's coffers, were sent to 38 different bank accounts connected to contractor James Okwete

Okwete allegedly engaged in suspicious transactions, including transferring N6.7 billion to Bureau De Change Operators and withdrawing N540 million in cash, among others

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly uncovered N37,170,855,753.44 (over N37 billion) allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The alleged fraud happened under former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, The Punch reported.

The EFCC reportedly uncovered a total sum of NN37.1 billion allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Apart from Umar-Farouk, a contractor identified as James Okwete was also indicted in the alleged money laundering.

N37bn transferred to 38 bank accounts

According to the newspaper, the money was transferred from the federal government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five legacy commercial banks belonging to or connected with Okwete.

After receiving the funds, Okwete allegedly performed some suspicious transactions, which include:

He transferred N6.7 billion to Bureau De Change Operators

Withdrew N540 million in cash

Purchased luxury cars with N288 million

Bought luxury houses in Abuja and Enugu state with N2.1 billion

It was also gathered that 53 companies were allegedly traced to Okwete. He reportedly used 47 of the companies to get federal government contracts worth N27.4 billion.

The indicted contractor is also linked with 143 bank accounts in 12 commercial banks, in which 134 accounts are corporate accounts linked to different companies.

No comment from EFCC

Meanwhile, the EFCC is yet to react to the alleged fraud officially.

The Punch reported that the commission's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, neither confirmed nor denied the story when contacted over the development.

