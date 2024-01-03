Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has temporarily removed the caretaker chairmen from their positions in the 18 local government areas and 33 LCDAs

Akure, Ondo - Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has temporarily removed caretaker chairmen from their positions in the 18 local government areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) until the court decides otherwise.

This decision follows an interim injunction granted by Justice Yemi Fasanmi of the Akure High Court in response to a petition from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP sought to prevent the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from inaugurating individuals who were not democratically elected as members of caretaker committees for local councils and LCDA until the court decided on the interlocutory injunction.

Justice Fasanmi initially barred the caretaker chairmen from operating when they resumed office, claiming they were sworn in before the court order.

The suspension of the caretaker chairmen was communicated through a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, signed by Alonge Adewale.

As quoted by The Nation, the letter from the ministry reads:

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government (LGAS) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in that posts.

“Consequently, I have been directed to request the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility as head of their respective Local Government Areas/ LCDAs in acting capacity pending the resolution of all Legal matters relating to this subject.”

Local council chairmen told to submit all assets

The letter instructed the temporarily suspended Caretaker Chairmen to promptly surrender all assets and properties belonging to the LGAs/LCDAs.

However, an unnamed caretaker chairman revealed that they had previously obtained a temporary halt to the court order's enforcement.

He asserted that the legal proceedings would persist until the Supreme Court addressed the matter.

The caretaker chairman expressed surprise at Aiyedatiwa's non-compliance with the stay of execution order.

