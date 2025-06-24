Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The NIMC NIN Authentication (NINAuth) is to secure and provide seamless identity verification and authentication.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the use of NIN Authentication for verification and authentication across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)

Legit.ng recalls that NINAuth simplifies digital identity management while safeguarding personal data with advanced security features and user control measures.

Nigerians can securely verify their identity and access key government services with NINAuth.

According to NIMC, Nigerians can securely verify their identity and access key government services with NINAuth.

The NINAuth application provides a secure, scalable, and interoperable interface for identity verification through API integration.

It is designed to facilitate real-time authentication of NIN records, thereby promoting eﬀective service delivery, database harmonization, and compliance with the National Identity Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The NINAuth service has been designated as the exclusive platform for all NIN-based verification and authentication integration processes for optimal services.

What NINAuth can be used for

In this article, Legit.ng highlights things Nigerians can use NINAuth for on a day-to-day basis.

Nigerians are required to download the NINAuth App on Google Play Store and Apple iOS App Store to use the NIN Authentication Service.

SIM registration and replacement

• Immigration applications and passport processing ⁠

• Tax filings and financial transactions

• Government Intervention Programs in various MDAs

• Driver’s license renewals and other regulatory processes

Key Features and Benefits

• Enhanced Security—Protects personal data from unauthorized access.

• User Control—Empowers individuals with the freedom to manage their data-sharing preferences.

• Seamless Access—provides a secure single sign-on solution for convenient access to services.

NIMC speaks on changing NIN’s date of birth, name

Recall that the National Identity Management Commission advised Nigerians to modify their NIN details only through its official self-service portal to ensure data security and integrity.

The commission warned against using unauthorized websites, as this could expose personal information to fraudsters.

NIMC highlighted that the official portal was secure and reliable and allowed users to update their information conveniently from anywhere.

How to update date of birth, other NIN details

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that NIMC launched an online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update NIN details like name, phone number, date of birth, and address from home.

The service, which includes fees for certain updates, offers a streamlined process to avoid in-person visits to NIMC offices.

Users can update their details through the portal or via a short code, with specific documents required for each modification.

