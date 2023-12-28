A police officer, Cosmas Ugwu, has been shot to death by his girlfriend at the Ezinihitte Area Command in Imo state.

Ugwu was killed with his police rifle by his 23-year-old girlfriend during a serious fight on Tuesday, December 26

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed that plans are on the ground to arraign the suspect in court

Ezinihitte, Imo state - 23-year-old Amanda Uchechi Ugo has been arrested for shooting her lover, a police officer, Cosmas Ugwu, to death in Imo state.

As reported by The Punch, the tragic incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

A source said the deceased was pronounced dead by the doctor after he was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte.

Amanda was said to have shot him three times in his chest and his left hand with a police officer during an altercation.

“Nobody actually knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe, Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

Imo police react

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with The Punch.

“Yes, the incident happened. A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend. He was serving at Ezinihitte Mbaise. Currently, the girl involved has been arrested. We are doing everything to ensure we investigate the matter, to ascertain the facts, and possibly arraign the suspect in court.”

