Benin City, Edo state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to the viral video of officers picking money thrown by singer, Shallipopi on the ground at Benin airport in Edo state.

The NPF spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the police officers will not be dismissed, The Punch reported.

Police says it won't dismiss officers seen picking money at Benin Airport

Adejobi said the action is considered a less severe offence and wouldn't lead to their dismissal.

He disclosed that they will receive a lecture on refraining from such actions in the future.

He stated this on Friday, December 29, while reacting to public fears that the policemen might be dismissed from the force.

The police officers were captured in a viral video picking money singer Shallopopi threw into the air at the Benin Airport.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Adejobi said:

‘’We won't dismiss a policeman for picking such money, we can only lecture him not to do so again, as such relegates him."

An X user, @Wizillden, posted the video on his page on Friday, December 29.

