An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been killed by an improvised explosive device (IED)

The officer, Abubakar Nurudeen, was reported to have died on duty while inspecting electrical power lines in Jakana, Borno State

Nurudeen has since been buried according to Islamic rites upon the confirmation of his demise at the hospital

Maiduguri, Borno - A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, Abubakar Nurudeen, has died in Jakana, Borno State, due to an improvised explosive device (IED).

The incident occurred while he was inspecting Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power lines that had been previously damaged.

While stepping on the device, Nurudeen warned his colleagues to move back, but the IED detonated, causing fatal injuries.

He was part of a joint patrol unit, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), tasked with securing the Maiduguri-Damaturu route, which Boko Haram terrorists often target.

The tragedy took place during a routine stop to document the downed power lines, highlighting the persistent dangers faced by security forces in the region.

Confirming the incident, the NSCDC, in a statement as quoted by Leadership, said:

“The unfortunate incident occurred around 100 hrs of Thursday, 28/12/2023, as confirmed by a security operative stationed at a checkpoint close to the area."

NSCDC officer laid to rest

The NSCDC team transported Nurudeen's body to the state specialist hospital for confirmation of his death, after which he was laid to rest following Islamic customs.

Last week, another TCN 330kv transmission line near Katsaita village in Yobe State was destroyed by explosives, resulting in power outages in parts of Borno and Yobe. However, no group has claimed responsibility for either incident.

Maiduguri is currently without electricity following the deadly attack on Nurudeen.

While TCN attributes the Yobe incident to vandals, residents suspect the involvement of either Boko Haram terrorists or individuals seeking personal gain through such destructive acts.

