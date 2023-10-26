Tragedy struck the APC in Bayelsa state as the Director of Media of the Campaign Council, Terry Tukuwei has been declared missing for over 10 hours

Tukuwei was said to have drowned after the speedboat he was travelling in capsized along the Nembe Creek leading to Okoroba

The deceased was conveying the medical team of the campaign from Nembe Town to Okoroba Community in Nembe LGA for the APC governorship campaign.

Nembe, Bayelsa state - The Director of Media, Bayelsa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Terry Tukuwei, has reportedly lost his life in a boat mishap on Wednesday, October 25.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the tragic incident occurred while Tukuwei was travelling from Nembe Town to Okoroba Community in Nembe Local Government Area for the party’s governorship campaign.

Eyewitnesses said the boat capsized after the driver lost control as a result of turbulence created by waves at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tukuwei was said to be with two other journalists onboard a speedboat conveying the medical team of APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva’s campaign when the boat capsized.

A journalist who was part of the trip and pleaded anonymity said:

“We all boarded separate speedboats from Nembe. When we got to Okoroba, we waited for some hours but the government candidate did not show up. Ordinarily, we felt they had a brief stop along the way, so waited. Only for them to come later to inform us that the boat conveying the media director capsized and his body is yet to be found.

“According to the story, because the life jacket was too small for Tukuwei, he failed to buckle it. And that may have been the reason why he drowned. I tend to believe this story because every other passenger on the boat survived except for Tukuwei.”

