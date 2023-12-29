The insecurity in the south-east region has made a popular Anambra businessman, Nicholas Ukachukwu request heavy security

Ukachukwu asked for 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 Department of State Services (DSS) operatives for personal security

He made this demand following gunmen's attack on the convoy of erstwhile Anambra political godfather, Chief Chris Uba.

Anambra state - Popular Anambra businessman, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has made a serious security demand following the attack of gunmen on the convoy of Chief Chris Uba in the state.

Ukachukwu requested 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 Department of State Services (DSS) operatives for personal security during this festive period.

As reported by Vanguard, explained that he needs heavy security to travel to his hometown, Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The politician added that he’s travelling to perform some functions in early January 2024.

Chris Uba survives gunmen attack, 2 policemen die

Legit.ng earlier reported that the convoy of a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba, was attacked by gunmen on Thursday night, December 27, in Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

Though he escaped in his bulletproof vehicle, two policemen were gunned down by the hoodlums.

It was gathered Valentine Ozigbo, Labour Party’s governorship hopeful and former PDP governorship candidate in 2019 in the state, also escaped death by whiskers.

Unknown attackers gun down 7 at Anambra nightclub

Seven people, including members of a local vigilante group, were killed in an attack by gunmen on Porsche nightclub at Oba, in Idemili local government area (LGA) on Sunday, December 10.

Confirming the incident, Tochukwu Ikenga, the state police spokesperson said the police recovered some bodies from the scene, adding that several others sustained injuries.

While the police did not put a number to the casualties, Channels Television said a source put the number of those killed during the attack at seven.

Gunmen kidnap popular Anambra native doctor

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that gunmen abducted a popular Anambra-based native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki.

Gunmen stormed the hotel of the popular witch doctor in Oba and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

