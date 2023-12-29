President Bola Tinubu has been captured with his son and grandchildren while having his Christmas holiday in Lagos

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, shared the beautiful Christmas moment on his social media page

In the photos and video, Seyi Tinubu prayed for everyone fighting a physical, mental or emotional battle and asked God to bless us with peace and love

Marina, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has been captured with his son, Seyi and his grandchildren having a beautiful Christmas holiday together.

In a short video shared by Seyi Tinubu on his Instagram page on Thursday, December 27, the children were seen having fun with their grandfather, who is also Nigeria's president.

Seyi Tinubu prays for struggling Nigerians in Christmas message

In the post, Seyi Tinubu noted that "our time on earth is short" and prayed to God to give "us" intentional growth in His faithfulness.

Seyi Tinubu then prayed for everyone struggling physically, mentally, or emotionally, saying that God should bring his peace and love to them. He prayed that God should make them know that they are not alone.

Tinubu's caption reads in part:

"Lord, we thank You for Your faithfulness and love. We praise You for all the blessings You have given us this year, both big and small. We ask that You woul continue to watch over us and guide us in the coming year."

See the Instagram post here:

Tinubu meets traditional rulers in Lagos

President Tinubu had, on Thursday, December 21, returned to Lagos from Abuja for his Christmas holiday.

In Lagos, the president has been seen in many public functions, including meetings with political and traditional leaders.

In one of his recent meetings with the traditional rulers, the president was asked to work on incorporating the state's local council development areas (LCDAs) into Nigeria's constitution.

Recall that the LCDAs were created when Tinubu served as the governor between 199 and 2007.

See the video of his meeting here:

