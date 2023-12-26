President Tinubu says he is ready to work with the Nigerian governors to restore peace and stability in the country

Tinubu made this call on Tuesday, December 26, when he received the Nigeria Governors Forum delegation at his Lagos residence

The president also lauded Governor Fubara at the meeting for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, December 26, said the federal and sub-national governments of Nigeria must have the mutual responsibility of ensuring the country’s peace and stability.

President Bola Tinubu hosted the Nigeria Governors Forum in Lagos on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Tinubu stressed the need for closer collaboration between the governments to foster rapid infrastructural development nationwide.

The president made this call when he received state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at his residence in Lagos.

Tinubu said:

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications.

“We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritise our children.

“The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.”

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he signed on Tuesday, and shared via X page (formerly Twitter) @NGRPresident.

Shettima, governors visit President Tinubu in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 26.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his X page (formerly Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, on Tuesday, December 26.

He added that the governors made the move after converging at the Lagos House in Marina.

Tinubu lauds Rivers Gov Fubara for resolving rift with Wike

Meanwhile, President Tinubu commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of River state over his recent move.

Tinubu lauded Fubara over what he described as the governor’s statesmanship in resolving the political impasse between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” Tinubu told Fubara who was part of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) delegation that visited the president in his Lagos residence on Tuesday.

Tinubu receives Abia Governor Otti, Soyinka in Lagos

Legit.ng also reported earlier that President Tinubu received Alex Otti, Abia State governor and Soyinka on Christmas Day in his residence in Lagos.

The president, currently on Christmas vacation in his home state, received the guests of the two notable figures in the country and held important discussions with them. This was made public by Tinubu's aide, Dada Olusegun, @Dolusegun16, via a post, followed by pictures, shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Christmas Eve.

