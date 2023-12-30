The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) released an end-of-the-year report on the armed forces operations in 2023

The report released on Friday, December 29, revealed that troops arrested over 6,000 suspected terrorists

It also confirmed that over 4,000 hostages were released from the den of terrorists during their operations

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) reported that Nigerian forces eliminated 6,886 terrorists and criminals, apprehended 6,970 suspects, and liberated 4,488 kidnapped hostages from January to December 2023.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, presented these achievements on Thursday, highlighting the troops' efforts nationwide during the specified period.

Additionally, the forces seized 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 varied ammunition.

Addressing the battle against crude oil theft, General Buba noted the recovery of 100,316,600 litres of crude oil, 60,339,426 litres of AGO, 3,465,450 litres of DPK, and 3,544,990 litres of PMS by the troops.

Despite these successes, General Buba acknowledged that the security landscape in 2023 remained challenging, characterised by its fluidity, complexity, and dynamic nature, with threats evolving in form and scale.

He said:

“This unpredictable nature of the threat and the attendant demands for stability have continued to pose significant challenges for security forces.

"Consequently, various forces have continued to evolve Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTP) to professionally respond to these threats.”

The spokesperson for the DHQ highlighted that the Armed Forces have been actively working on developing necessary tools to address various threats facing the country.

The spokesperson emphasised the ongoing efforts to influence the operational landscape through physical and non-physical strategies in collaboration with other services and security agencies.

It was stressed that the focus has been on allocating resources effectively to strengthen the capabilities of the troops, ensuring their readiness to counter and overcome potential threats.

He said:

“The cumulative outcome of these efforts is reflected in increased stability achieved across the various theatres of operations. Troops are in a dominant position and are winning the war.”

DHQ gives update on Plateau massacre

Regarding the recent incidents in Plateau State, he assured that the widespread violence witnessed during the attacks is not likely to occur again in the State or elsewhere in the country.

He highlighted that both kinetic and non-kinetic operations carried out in the latter part of the year effectively reduced conflicts between farmers and herders in Plateau State.

Despite these efforts, a sad turn of events occurred with the assault on Bokkos Local Government Area and specific areas of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on December 23, 2023.

General Buba clarified that Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs in Plateau State cover approximately 2,315 square kilometres, encompassing over 350 mostly dispersed villages.

General Buba emphasised the challenges in these regions, noting that the distance between some villages and military locations exceeds 90 kilometres.

Additionally, the rugged terrain renders certain areas inaccessible to vehicles, posing difficulties in reaching these locations.

He assured that:

“Attacks on Plateau will never repeat itself again. We have put modalities in place to ensure that whatever that limited us the last time that did not allow us to get to some of these locations on time has been eliminated. We are aware of the letters, and we are doing something. We seriously going after those who perpetrated the crime.”

IGP storms Plateau meets Gov Mutfwang gives crucial order amid killings

Meanwhile, a fresh order has been issued by the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to douse the tension in Plateau State.

This order was given moments after he arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

On Friday, December 29, IGP Egbetokun ordered the deployment of tactical teams and equipment and the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State.

