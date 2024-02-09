Seven states in the northern part of Nigeria are at imminent risk of a food crisis in the year 2024

The World Bank made this prediction in a report that emphasizes the critical problem of food insecurity globally

The Food Security Update also highlights the factors escalating food insecurity in different parts of the world

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The World Bank has foreseen a significant food crisis looming over seven northern states in Nigeria.

This is as Nigeria ranks 109th among 125 countries grappling with high incidences of hunger, according to the 2023 Global Hunger Index report.

The World Bank attributes this impending crisis to ongoing insecurity, armed conflicts, and worsening livelihood conditions within Nigeria. Photo credit - Crisis Group, DW

Source: UGC

The World Bank gave the warning about the northern states in its most recent Food Security update released in February 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As outlined in the report, these states include Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara.

States at crisis food security levels

The Bank attributes this impending crisis to ongoing insecurity, armed conflicts, and worsening livelihood conditions within Nigeria.

The report stated:

“It is projected that most areas in West and Central Africa will remain Minimally food insecure (IPC Phase 1) until May 2024, with some being categorized as Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Nigeria (far north of Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states) will be at crisis food security levels (IPC Phase 3), mostly because of persistent insecurity and armed conflict and deteriorating livelihoods.”

Furthermore, the report highlighted that certain regions within northern states have reached critical levels of food insecurity due to inaccessibility.

Specifically, the areas identified in the report include Abadam, Bama, Guzamala, and Marte.

Three out of the seven states predicted to undergo a severe food crisis are already grappling with significant food insecurity.

As reported by the World Food Programme, the impact of conflict has rendered 4.4 million individuals food insecure across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

Factors responsible for food insecurity

Various factors, including insecurity and inflation, exacerbate the escalating food insecurity within these regions.

The disruptive actions of bandits and terrorists are displacing communities and impeding their ability to cultivate their farmlands.

In addition to insecurity, Nigeria is grappling with a persistent rise in inflation rates, which peaked at 28.92% as of December 2023.

The food inflation rate also rose to 33.93% despite the diminishing purchasing power of Nigerians.

Consequently, food affordability is becoming a significant challenge for many individuals, particularly internally displaced persons residing in these affected regions.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also warned that about 26.5 million Nigerians may face a food crisis between June and August 2024.

However, in a swift reaction to the imminent food crisis, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the immediate release of over 102,000 metric tons of different grains from the National Food Reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria.

Court orders Tinubu to fix prices of goods, commodities

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has been ordered to fix the prices of goods and petroleum in the country.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, granted the order on Wednesday, February 7.

The judgment follows an originating motion filed by the foremost Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

The court ordered that the FG should immediately fix the prices of salt, milk, flour, bicycles, petrol, kerosene, and diesel.

Source: Legit.ng