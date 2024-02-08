The EFCC has established a 7,000-person special task force to track dollar racketeers in the country

Those affected include all private universities and other tertiary institutions that charge dollars and other foreign currencies

The move became necessary as efforts by the CBN to ensure liquidity in the system yielded no significant result

To relieve pressure on the naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission organised a 7,000-person special task force to operate throughout its 14 zonal commands, targeting dollar racketeers.

The anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this claim in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He claimed that the committee invited the owners of private colleges and other institutions that collect tuition in dollars.

This occurred after multiple policies aimed at ensuring surplus liquidity were implemented, yet the value of the Nigerian naira fell from roughly N900 to almost N1,500 dollars in the official market.

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had imposed limits on how much banks can hold in foreign currencies as it addressed banks' net open position (NOP) limits on foreign currency assets and liabilities.

Similarly, it also fixed $1 million as the minimum share capital requirement for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in Nigeria, amongst other changes.

Special task force to enforce law

The EFCC disclosed that it has established a special task force to uphold the current legislation against currency manipulation and the dollarisation of the economy.

It said that it had arrested some of the offenders who were mutilating naira and writing bills in dollars in the states of Lagos and Rivers.

Oyewale stated that to implement the extant laws prohibiting currency mutilation and the dollarisation of the economy, the EFCC has established a special task force in each of its zonal commands.

He said the task force was established to guard the economy against abuse, leaks, and distortions that could cause instability and disruption.

He said:

“Already, the commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuing invoices in dollars and mutating the naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Also, proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the Commission.

7,000-man operatives in 14 commands

According to the PUNCH results, the EFCC special task force has around 7,000 operators, roughly 500 operators per command, working in all 14 commands.

The zonal commands are Lagos, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Gombe, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, and Uyo.

The EFCC invited all private universities and other tertiary institutions that charge dollars and other foreign currencies instead of naira for a briefing and to be made aware that only the naira is legal tender in Nigeria, according to a source who was not authorised to speak on the matter.

A second source, who asked not to be identified for confidential reasons, said the EFCC would not arrest the school's owners until they continued breaking the law by taking in foreign currency.

He stated:

“The Special Task Force is operating in all our 14 commands, and we have about 500 operatives in each command’s task force; that equals over 7,000 operatives overall.

“We invited, quizzed, and sensitised all the proprietors of all private universities and other tertiary institutions charging dollars and other foreign currencies in place of naira.

EFCC agrees with BDCs to spoil the black market rate

Legit.ng reported that the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) and the EFCC have agreed to crash the dollar rate at the black market.

The decision was reached after a meeting at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, attended by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukayode and the ABCON National Executive Council (NEC) led by its President, Aminu Gwadabe.

During the meeting, approval was reached for ABCON to establish a standard website for the Bureaux de Change (BDCs) rate and trading platform.

