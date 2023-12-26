Residents in the Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom state, mourn as fire breaks out and destroys the properties and family of the late PDP chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but the state's PDP have been thrown into shock and sorrow

The local government's secretary of the transition committee, Udeme Idiong, issued a statement confirming the tragic event

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - In a heartbreaking incident, the residence of the late chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, has been consumed by fire.

Akwa Ibom PDP is in deep pain following the tragic incident. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

How fire killed the former PDP chairman's wife and sister-in-law

The incident which happened on the eve of Christmas in the Ukanafun local government area of the state, on Sunday, December 24, also claimed the lives of the late chairman's wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong, and her sister, Ofonime Frank.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Daily Trust, the fire, whose cause remains unknown, left the community of Ukanafun in deep sorrow.

The local government’s secretary of the transition committee, Udeme Idiong, confirmed he development to newsmen on Tuesday, December 27, in a statement.

Reacting, the caretaker chairman of the council, Godwin Ekpe, declared seven days of mourning for all indigenes of the local government.

“We pray for the repose of the departed souls while expressing our sympathy to the deceased’s family.”

Fire razes Alao-Akala’s residence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two people reportedly lost their lives to the fire outbreak at the residence of the late former governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The sector commandant of the Oyo State Fire Service, Ogbomoso command, Oluwaseyi Awogbile, confirmed the incident.

According to Awogbile, the fire accident occurred in the wee hours on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Fire guts popular Lagos market

In another development, Legit.ng reported a fire incident at the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos state.

According to Vanguard, some shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, vehicle parts, and motorcycles, among others.

Confirming the development, a Twitter user shared a video revealing what happened at the market in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Fire razes Balogun market in Lagos

Some parts of Balogun market on Lagos Island were gutted by fire.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 28, the fire affected a plaza where ladies’ shoes are sold in the popular market.

Firefighters from two divisions of Lagos Fire Service have been deployed to the scene to put out the fire, Legit.ng gathered.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page, Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, disclosed that firefighters were currently attending to the situation.

Source: Legit.ng