An emerging report by The Punch has it that fire has gutted the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos.

The fire incident occurred on Thursday morning, March 30.

According to Vanguard, some shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale,parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

Video goes viral

The traders lost goods worth millions of naira to the fire outbreak.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives have commenced work at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Source: Legit.ng