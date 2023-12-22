The year 2023 saw the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, dishing out some impressive movies in terms of quality content

Some of the movies which made it to international scenes shattered records on streaming platforms like Netflix

Hit movies like Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo and She Must Be Obeyed by Funke Akindele were among the popular movies released this year

Nigerian movie industry Nollywood was at its best this year in providing local content for Nigerians and those outside the country.

While some Nigerian movies shattered box office records, others available on streaming platforms like Netflix, and Prime Video, among others, trended on the international scene.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at some of the popular Nollywood movies released in 2023.

1. Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's epic movie Jagun Jagun was widely applauded in and outside Nigeria.

The set design, storyline, cast and costumes from the movie left many talking as music star Burna Boy couldn't help but hail Femi for a job well done.

Jagun Jagun featured Nollywood stars like Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun and Mr Macaroni.

2. She Must Be Obeyed by Funke Akindele

Funke, famous for breaking records with her movies, unveiled some of the happenings in the music industry, from bullying, to false displays of love, and pretence, among others.

The movie was released barely a few weeks after singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death amid allegations of him being bullied.

She Must Be Obeyed featured stars like Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Veeiye, Waje, Mike Ezuronye, and many more.

3. Orisa by Odunlade Adekola

Orisa is another Yoruba epic on this list. The movie was about a rogue king who lost respect for the gods and his people. He was struck with insanity as a consequence of his action.

Odunlade played the lead role in the movie and featured stars like Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, and Jide Kosoko, among others.

4. Gangs of Lagos by Jadesola Osiberu

The movie made headlines over a controversial scene where the popular Lagos masquerade Eyo was used.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a traditional Lagos Chief, Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos, complained about how the Eyo masquerade was portrayed.

At some points, there were calls for the movie to be banned.

Gangs of Lagos featured stars like Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Adesua Etomi, and Bimbo Ademoye, among other

5. Shanty Town by Chinenye Nworah

Shanty Town is a Nigerian crime thriller about a group attempting to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin, who is politically corrupt. Gaining freedom is, however, close to impossible.

One of the talking points from Shanty Town was the viral scene showing the steamy moment between Nancy Isime and Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD.

Legit.ng fans also picked Shanty Town as their favourite ahead of Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos.

6. Enoch by Damilola Mike Bamiloye

The Christian movie chronicled the story of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Enoch shared details about the birth, childhood, and ministry of Adeboye.

7. Black Book by Editi Effiong

Veteran actor RMD played the lead role in this movie as he sought revenge after his son was framed for a kidnapping.

Other popular actors in the movie included Kelechi Udegbe, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, among others.

8. The Trade by Jade Osiberu

This was another crime movie by Jade Osiberu, which told the story of a notoriously cunning kidnapper who evaded arrest for over a decade.

The Trade featured movie stars like ‎Waje Iruobe, ‎Blossom Chukwujekwu, Rita Dominic, ‎Nengi Adoki, and many more.

