At least 267 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been approved for promotion.

The traffic agency's management confirmed this development on Saturday, December 23.

The promotion of these officers comes a few weeks after the management fired eleven officers for wrongdoings.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) management initiated the distribution of letters to 267 recently promoted junior staff members.

The promotions received official approval and confirmation from the Personnel Management Board on Promotion (Junior Staff Committee).

The management of the LASTMA on Friday, December 22, commenced the issuance of letters to 267 newly promoted junior staff members.

This information was conveyed through a statement released by Adebayo Taofiq, the director of public affairs and enlightenment department at LASTMA, on December 23 via its official communication channel.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bakare Oki Olalekan, revealed that the government's promotion of 267 Junior Officers aligns with the Agency's current strategic repositioning for enhanced service delivery to the public, especially motorists.

Mr Bakare Oki affirmed that among the promoted officers, 26 moved from Grade Level 05 to 06, while 241 others, comprising both males and females, were elevated from Grade Level 05 to 06.

Why LASTMA officers were promoted

He emphasised that the promotions were granted to recognise their commendable credibility and efficient performance in their duties.

The Agency will continue to reward diligent, committed and hardworking personnel of the Agency to encourage them to do more

Bakare Oki emphasised that individuals tarnishing the positive reputation of the Agency would consistently face consequences in line with Civil Service Rules.

He encouraged the public, especially motorists, to consistently follow all traffic laws and regulations outlined in the Lagos State Traffic Sector Reform Law 2018.

Sanwo-Olu sacks 11 LASTMA officers, gives reason

In an earlier report, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government in Lagos sacked at least 11 officers of the state's traffic agency.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced the sacking of the 11 officers in a statement on Friday.

According to LASTMA, 12 officers appeared before the disciplinary panel on Thursday, and one was aware of all wrongdoings.

