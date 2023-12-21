Nigeria has successfully redeemed some of its debt obligations, helping to reduce its total external loans

The latest data from the Debt Management Office showed that Nigeria's external debt was reduced by over $1bn

Nigeria owes different countries and international financing organisation

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has paid off the total external debt collected under the Muhammdu Buhari

According to the third quarter public debt report published by the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria's external debt stock is now $41.59 billion as of September 30, 2023.

This represents a $1.57 billion decline when compared to $43.16 billion it stood in the month of June 2023.

Why external debt declined?

Also, the statement revealed that the decline is due to the redemption of Nigeria’s $500 million Eurobonds and the first principal payment of $413.859 million from the IMF’s $3.4 billion loan obtained during the 2020 covid-19 period.

It stated

“External debt decreased due to a redemption of USD500 million Eurobond and the payment of USD 413.859 as first principal repayment of the USD4.3 billion obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 during COVID-19″

Here is a breakdown of Nigeria's debt balance to countries

Meanwhile, data analysis shows that Tinubu's government in the third quarter increased Nigeria's debt to China.

According to data Nigeria's debt to China which stood at $4.72 billion in June 2023, increased by $90 million to $4.81 billion as at September 2023.

Here is Nigeria's debt balance as at Sept 2023

China- $4.81 billion

France - $563.17 million

Japan -$55.34 million

India - $23.66 million

Germany - $134.92 million

Nigeria's total Public debt

The statement also noted that Nigeria’s total public debt increased marginally from N87.38 trillion at the end of the second quarter to N87.91 trillion ($114.35 billion) as of September 30, 2023.

This represents a rise of just 0.61% within three months

The DMO also stated that the domestic debt stock of the country increased by N1.80 trillion to N50.196 trillion at the end of the third quarter.

