The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has reacted to the directive for priests to bless same-sex couples

An official of the organisation said the Catholic church’s teachings on the sacrament of marriage remain unchanged.

According to the official, the directive is an opportunity to foster greater understanding, compassion, and unity within the Church

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has made known its stand on the Vatican’s recent decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

The CSN said the Church’s teachings on the sacrament of marriage remain unchanged.

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria says Church’s teachings on the sacrament of marriage remain unchanged Photo Credit: Franco Origlia

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, an official from the Secretariat, who spoke in confidence stated this.

“It’s crucial to reiterate that this does not change the Church’s teaching on the sacrament of marriage.

“The Church’s view on same-sex marriage remains unaltered.”

The source said the decision on same-sex marriage blessing is a measure to acknowledge the lives and experiences of all individuals, while still upholding the core beliefs and teachings of the Church.

“This move emphasizes that the Church’s role is to guide and bless, rather than judge, its members.”

He added that:

“The essence of a blessing is to foster people’s trust in God, irrespective of their circumstances.

“The Church’s role is to guide and bless its members, not to judge them.”

According to the official, blessings for same-sex couples should not be equated with the sacrament of marriage, nor should they form part of any civil union or wedding ceremonies.

“The Church is a place of refuge, a place of love, and a place of blessing for all.

“We encourage all to see this development as an opportunity to foster greater understanding, compassion, and unity within the Church and the broader community.”

Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Francis permitted priests to bless same-sex and "irregular" couples, under certain circumstances.

This was disclosed after Pope Francis approved a document issued by the Vatican announcing the change on Monday, December 18. The document says priests must decide on a case-by-case basis.

The Vatican said it should be a sign that "God welcomes all". However, the Vatican said blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or related to civil unions or weddings.

Tokyo recognises same-sex relationships

Legit.ng also reported that Tokyo began issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples who live and work in the capital, a long-awaited move in a country without marriage equality.

The certificates allow LGBTQ partners to be treated as married couples for a range of public services in areas such as housing, medicine and welfare.

More than 200 smaller local authorities in Japan have already made moves to recognise same-sex partnerships since Tokyo's Shibuya district pioneered the system in 2015.

Cuba votes to legalize same-sex marriage

Cubans voted to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption as well as surrogate pregnancies in a referendum over the weekend, the communist country's electoral officials said.

Preliminary results indicate an "irreversible trend," with almost 67 per cent of votes counted so far in favour of the government-backed change, electoral council president Alina Balseiro said on state television.

Source: Legit.ng