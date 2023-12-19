Foremost Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has earned notable recognition for his peace advocacy

The respected and controversial cleric was awarded African Peace Icons for his contribution to ensuring peace and unity in Kaduna State

Sheik was awarded by the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Christ the King Cathedral) in Kaduna

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has been honoured with the African Peace Icons Award by the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Christ the King Cathedral) in Kaduna.

Sheikh Gumi was honoured alongside Pastor Yohanna Buru for their significant roles in fostering unity and tolerance within the community.

Sheikh Gumi is the current Mufti and mufassir at the Kaduna central mosque Sultan Bello. Photo Credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Source: Facebook

The church pastor, Christopher Solomon, highlighted the duo's outstanding contributions to humanity and their dedicated endeavours in promoting peace.

Describing them as 'Peace Ambassadors,' Solomon emphasized their steadfast commitment to peace-building in the state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“Their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fostering better understanding have played a significant role in mitigating religious extremism and attacks among adherents of different faith-based organizations.”

Gumi reacts to recognition

Upon receiving the honours, the awardees thanked the Almighty for the recognition.

Buru and Gumi urged Muslims and Christians to coexist peacefully and harmoniously.

They called on state and federal governments to tackle ongoing security challenges across different sectors, expressing gratitude to the organizers.

The recipients also offered prayers for peace and stability in the state and the nation.

Wike: Fani-Kayode calls for Gumi’s caution over anti-religious sermon

In another report, criticism against Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over his controversial sermon has flooded in.

In his eye-stirring sermon, Gumi attacked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Criticising Gumi's comment, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode has called on the presidency to caution the cleric.

Primate Ayodele calls for arrest of Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called for the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Primate Ayodele made the call in his reaction to Gumi's comment on Christians and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Gumi on Thursday said that Christians cannot be trusted with Nigeria's security architecture and called on President Tinubu to remove Wike and replace him with a Muslim.

