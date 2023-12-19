Pastor Richard Adeboye said Nigerians should pray for the leadership of the country for a desired turnaround

According to Adeboye, protests and fights that were done in the past didn’t win the battle for the people

Man of God said Nigerians should move closer to God and do whatever needs to be done physically

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ogun state - The Pastor-in-charge of Region 12 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Richard Adeboye, has told Nigerians what to do to political leaders in the country.

Adeboye said Nigerians should pray for the leadership of the country rather than protesting and cursing them, The Punch reported.

Adeboye says fighting Nigerian leaders fruitless Photo Credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: Facebook

He said protests and fighting were done in the past and didn’t produce the desired result.

The cleric disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at

The man of God stated this during the 2023 Halleluyah Mega Praise Night, at the Shimawa High School, Ogun state.

“Let’s move closer to God. And let’s believe in God and whatever we need to do physically, let’s do it. We’re not saying we should protest or fight against the government. We have done that in the past, we didn’t win the battle.

“The Bible says that the heart of the king is in the hand of God. If only we could talk to God that put them there, I believe things will change and very soon, it will change for the better.”

Adeboye shares prophecy on Nigeria’s future amid hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the RCCG, declared that Nigeria’s future will be great despite its setbacks.

Pastor Adeboye stated this during a recent homecoming ceremony in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The event was organised to honour the immediate past Nigeria's high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sharafa Tunji-Ishola.

Pastor Adeboye predicts naira will bounce back, stronger than dollar soon

Adeboye prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the United States dollar with greater influence.

The man of God revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, with the theme ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

According to the religious leader, there was a period when Nigeria's currency completely favoured the US dollar.

Source: Legit.ng