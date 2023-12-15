Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and the Nigerian judiciary

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers to Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, December 15, said the separatist leader’s legal team will wait for the certified true copies (CTC) of the judges’ verdict before deciding on what to do next.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, December 15, nullified the judgment of the Court of Appeal that ordered the federal government to release the embattled Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

"Supreme Court's rulings disappointing, satisfactory" - Kanu's lawyer

Though the apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that FG acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws, however, it held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

Speaking after the apex court’s verdict, Ejimakor said:

“The ruling today was in fact disappointing, and in fact, satisfactory. A lot of people might say it is a bit ambiguous.

“We are going to formally apply for the certified true copies of what the judges ruled today.

“Some things he (Justice Emmanuel Agim, but prepared by Justice Garba Lawal) made clear were as follows: number one, that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was enjoying his bail when his house was invaded, and that was wrong.

“If you could recall, we had obtained a judgement in 2022 at the high court in Abia state, awarding him N1 billion. So, this indirectly affirms that judgement. And that the manner of bringing him into Nigeria was also wrong.

“But despite all that, the Supreme Court found course to send this case back to the federal high court. And sending it back to the federal high court is actually called ‘remission’. And when they remit, they remit with instructions. We don’t know yet what these instructions are because we don’t have the certified true copies of the judgement and the judgement order.

“So in the days to come, that would be available and would be made available to the press.”

Watch Ejimakor's interview with the press below:

