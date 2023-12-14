The Nigerian Youth Against Corruption (NYAC) has expressed grave concern after the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) suspended the 2018 audited financial statement of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) due to failure to adhere to financial reporting standards.

In a press release on Thursday, December 14, Comrade Bethel Aguda, the convener of NYAC, stated that this non-compliance is unacceptable and casts a negative light on the leadership and management of NIMASA, particularly under the supervision of Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Managing Director.

An anti-corruption group has called for the dismissal of Bashir Jamoh as managing director. Photo Credit: Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR

Source: Twitter

The statement obtained by Legit.ng reads reads:

''This egregious breach of financial standards and withdrawal of the audited financial statement signal a failure in the agency's leadership to uphold transparency and accountability.

''Given this significant failure and the resulting penalty imposed by the FRC, NYAC calls for the immediate dismissal of Dr. Bashir Jamoh as the managing director of NIMASA."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The NYAC has called on the appropriate authorities to promptly and decisively address the issues affecting NIMASA's governance and operational credibility.

The organisation highlighted the importance of a transparent and thorough approach to resolving the issue, urging the Federal Government to designate a capable and reliable individual to lead NIMASA.

It was gathered that the move is crucial for reinstating confidence, upholding credibility, and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Source: Legit.ng