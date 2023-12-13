The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has suspended the Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, for violations

Alongside Jamoh, the Council also suspended Chudi Ofodile and imposed an N500 million penalty on NIMASA

The FRC asked NIMASA to reissue its financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2022

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has suspended the 2018 audited financial statement of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for non-compliance with financial reporting standards.

In a public notice on Thursday, December 7, 2023, the FRC management directed NIMASA to restate its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Council also imposed a type six penalty of N500 million for withdrawing the financial statement.

FRC suspends Jamoh, Ofodile

The action, the Council said, was under the FRC Act 2011 (as amended) and the Council’s guidelines and regulations for inspecting and monitoring reporting entities.

“The FRC registration numbers of certifiers of NIMASA’S Audited Financial Statement, Dr. Bashir Jamoh (FRC/2017/CIANG/00000016699) and Chudi Offodile (Unregistered) are at this moment suspended,” the statement reads.

“This suspension renders them incapable of certifying any financial statements in Nigeria.

“The 2018 Audited Financial Statements of NIMASA are at this moment withdrawn, and NIMASA is directed to restate its 2018 audited financial statements. “NIMASA is required to publish, within seven (7) working days from the date of this notice, in at least two national newspapers (full page), that their 2018 financial statements and returns have been withdrawn for non-compliance with Financial Reporting Standards.”

The Guardian reports that the FRC said it would immediately post the information on its website and inform other regulatory agencies that the defective financial statements have been withdrawn.

FRC orders re-auditing of NIMASA statements

Speaking on the restatement process and submission of financial statements, the Council directed NIMASA to begin the process of restating the 2018 audited financial statement under the FRC Act.

According to FRC, the preparation and submission of the agency’s audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be based on the restatement.

“NIMASA is required to file the restated financial statements for 2018, together with the management letters issued by their external auditors, with the Council within 60 days,” FRC said. “Penalty Imposed:

The Council hereby imposes a Type 6 penalty of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) for the withdrawal of the 2018 financial statement, in line with Regulation 18 of the FRC Guidelines/Regulations 2014.”

The FRC said it is committed to maintaining financial reporting standards and ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial statements. The action against NIMASA, the Council said, serves as a reminder to all reporting entities of their responsibility to adhere to established guidelines and rules.

