The Kano state government has agreed to pay N3 billion in compensation to shop owners whose buildings were illegally demolished

Both parties agreed to a settlement in the demolition suit on Thursday, December 14, at the federal high court in Abuja

This was on the heels of an initial judgment at the Kano state high court, where the judge awarded N30 billion in compensation

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - The Kano State Government decided to compensate the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association with N3 billion for the illegal demolition of their property.

This resolution was reached on Thursday, December 14, through a settlement application dated December 12 and submitted on December 13 by the respective legal representatives.

The Kano state government has agreed to pay N3bn in compensation to affected shop owners. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

The application was presented before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The demolition, carried out on the directive of Governor Abba Yusuf, led to a lawsuit filed by 56 applicants representing the association under case number FHC/KN/CS/208/2023 in the Kano division.

The applicants took legal action against various entities, including the state government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, the state Attorney General, police officials, and others.

Kano high court awards N30bn compensation

On September 29, Justice Samuel Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state government should compensate the traders with N30 billion, reducing their initial demand of N250 billion for the unlawful demolition of their property.

However, as the state government failed to comply with the court order, the traders, in a bid to enforce the compensation, filed an ex parte motion (FHC/ABJ/CS/1382/2023) before Justice Ekwo.

This motion seeks a Garnishee Order Nisi to attach the present and future funds of the state government, KNUPDA, the Attorney General, and specifically the Kano State Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Account.

They also attached accounts in the custody of the respective garnishees to the tune of N30bn in satisfaction of the September 29 judgment, among other reliefs, and Justice Ekwo granted the application on November 28.

Several entities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Finance, FAAC, UBA, Zenith Bank, Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, and others, were involved in the lawsuit.

During the resumed hearing on Thursday, Dr. N. A. Ayagi, the counsel for the judgment creditors (traders), presented the garnishee proceedings against the judgment debtors (state government and others) and the garnishees.

Kano govt reaches agreement with victims

He informed the court that an agreement had been reached between the parties.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“We are glad to inform the court that the judgment creditors and the judgment debtors have reached a settlement. We have accordingly filed our terms of settlement.”

Ayagi accepted the settlement terms and requested the court to formalize it as a consent judgment.

Affis Matanmi, the legal representative for the judgment debtors, also raised no objections to the request.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo issued the judgment by the mutually agreed terms.

Source: Legit.ng