Nigerian president approved electric taxis to run in Nigeria on Monday, December 11

The Governor of Borno state noted that the project was triggered by fuel subsidy removal

He also said that the move was in line with the realities of climate change in the country

Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, inaugurated 107 Mass Transit vehicles in Maiduguri on Monday, December 11, 2023.

In addition, 50 electric taxis purchased by the Borno Government were also launched alongside 35 coaster buses, 12 Hummer buses, and 10 luxurious buses.

Governor lauded President Tinubu

Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, commended the president for his foresight and people-oriented policies and projects, as contained in a Tribune report.

Zulum said he was motivated to work on the project following a directive from the president to the governors upon removing fuel subsidies.

Regarding the development as the first of its kind, the governor said the deployment of 50 electric taxis was in line with the realities of climate change.

He also noted that the federal government aimed to create employment to ease transportation stress by setting up a plant in the state.

This comes after earlier development, which saw Ogun state witness the commencement of operations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger-Lagos axis of the state.

Gbenga Dairo, the state's commissioner for transportation, said the buses will operate ahead of the introduction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along the axis with bus stops at Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Arepo, and New Garage in Berger.

