Nigeria is set to witness the exit of another company, Equinor Nigeria Energy Company

This follows the recent exit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria and others

The company is selling its share ownership stake to Chappal Energies, a Nigerian company

Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC) has agreed with Chappal Energies to sell ENEC's 53.85% ownership in the oil and gas lease OML 128.

According to a statement obtained from Equinor's website, this includes the unitised 20.21% stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron.

The deal's completion, however, according to the statement, is subject to regulatory approval.

This comes after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British healthcare and multinational biotech firm, recently left Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

The event increased the price of drugs as life-saving medicines increased by as much as 1,000%.

In a similar move, Sanofi-Aventi Nigeria, a leading French pharmaceutical company, decided to close its direct operations in Nigeria.

Equinor operated in Nigeria for 31 years

The statement pointed out that since its existence in Nigeria in 1992, Equinor has played a significant role in developing Nigeria's largest deep-water field, Agbami.

It stated that the Agbami field has created value for partners and Nigerian society by producing 1 billion barrels of oil.

Nina Koch, Equinor's senior vice president for Africa Operations, said Nigeria has been an important part of Equinor's international portfolio over the past 30 years.

She clarified, however, that the company's choice is consistent with Equinor's objective to optimise its global oil and gas portfolio and concentrate on its core competencies.

She added that the buyer, Chappal Energies, is a dedicated energy firm owned by Nigerians with plans to expand the assets further and support the Nigerian economy for many years.

Ufoma Immanuel, Managing Director of Chappal Energies, comments expressed excitement to take over the baton from Equinor after three decades of an enduring legacy.

He expressed confidence in the company's ability to make a lasting impact and is committed to fostering sustainable growth and contributing to Nigeria's economic prosperity now and in the future.

