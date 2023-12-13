A suit has been filed against the federal government at the federal high court in Kaduna over the bombing of residents in Tudun Biri by the military

The victims of the bombing were mistaken for bandits when the military launched a fatal attack on them

The villagers and residents of the community has resorted to a legal action demanding N33 billion compensation

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Residents of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have taken legal action against the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

As reported by Daily Trust, they are seeking compensation amounting to N33 billion in response to the recent airstrikes by the army that resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals in the village during a Maulud celebration on the night of the penultimate Sunday.

The date for the hearing of the N33bn lawsuit against the federal government is yet to be announced. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Following the incident, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered an investigation into the massacre, emphasising the necessity to prevent any recurrence.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The legal complaint was lodged on December 8 at the Federal High Court in Kaduna by Alhaji Dalhatu Salihu, representing Tudun Biri residents, through their legal representative, Mukhtar Usman Esq.

The villagers are also requesting a public apology to be published in at least three national newspapers, citing the lawsuit as a means to uphold the survivors' fundamental rights to life.

Kaduna bomb victim's demands to FG

Among the reliefs sought are:

“a declaration that the act of striking dead, by way of aerial bombardment of the deceased victims herein while celebrating the Islamic Maulud at their village of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area on the 3rd day of December 2023 by the personnel under the command and supervision of the 3rd respondent (the Chief of Army Staff) amounts to a violation of the deceased victims’ fundamental rights to life as enshrined in Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Article 10(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification Enforcement) Act (Cap 10) LFN 2010 and hence ultra vires the respondents, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

According to the report, no date has been fixed for the hearing.

Nigerian Senators donate salaries to victims of Kaduna bombing

Meanwhile, Senators have announced the donation of their December salaries to the victims of the ‘accidental’ bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi local government area (LGA) of the Kaduna state.

The deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, disclosed this on Sunday, December 10, when he led a high-power delegation of federal lawmakers to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

Jibrin stated that all 109 Senators in the 10th National Assembly have decided to donate their salaries to the victims of the accidental bombing.

Source: Legit.ng