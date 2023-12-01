Kano Unrest: Gov Yusuf Dragged to United Nations, Details Emerge
- The ongoing political unrest in Kano state has reached a fever pitch and has escalated to the international community
- On Friday, the United Nations received a petition seeking the investigation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf
- The Kano state governor has been accused of fuelling the unrest due to his continuous attack on the judiciary
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
FCT, Abuja - A contingent of All Progressives Congress (APC) members hailing from Kano state, operating under the banner of APC Youth Business Community in Kano (APC-YBCK), staged a protest at the United Nations House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, December 1.
During the demonstration, they urged the international community to impose sanctions on the Kano state government and its supporters, alleging threats to the judiciary.
The group also called upon the United Nations to permit the Nigerian judiciary to adjudicate cases without external interference.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Led by Alhaji Umar Ladiyo, the Kano APC faction presented a petition against Governor Abba Yusuf.
They asserted that since the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) assumed power in Kano state, the local business community has faced peril.
Petition against Gov Yusuf
Following the submission of their petition titled "Rule of law shall prevail" to the UN House, Alhaji Ladiyo addressed the media, expressing their discontent with the NNPP-led Kano state government's demolition of properties valued at billions of Naira.
He argued that the demolitions lacked due process, adversely impacting business operations and livelihoods in the state.
The group attributed the extensive destruction of commercial assets to the NNPP and urged the United Nations to investigate.
They appealed for intervention to rein in the Kano State Government, emphasising the potential for chaos and disorder if left unchecked.
Alhaji Ladiyo emphasised the APC's commitment to the rule of law and expressed readiness to accept any outcome from the Supreme Court.
Simultaneously, he called on the NNPP government in Kano state to demonstrate sportsmanship, prioritising the state's interests over other considerations.
Taraba: APC lawmakers to defect to PDP, group raises alarm
In another report, there are rumours that the APC is facing a potential loss of top lawmakers in Taraba.
The Progressive Frintliners, a support group of President Bola Tinubu, uncovered this plot allegedly orchestrated by Governor Agbu Kefas.
President Tinubu and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, have been urged to intervene swiftly.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng