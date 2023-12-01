The ongoing political unrest in Kano state has reached a fever pitch and has escalated to the international community

On Friday, the United Nations received a petition seeking the investigation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Kano state governor has been accused of fuelling the unrest due to his continuous attack on the judiciary

FCT, Abuja - A contingent of All Progressives Congress (APC) members hailing from Kano state, operating under the banner of APC Youth Business Community in Kano (APC-YBCK), staged a protest at the United Nations House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, December 1.

During the demonstration, they urged the international community to impose sanctions on the Kano state government and its supporters, alleging threats to the judiciary.

The group also called upon the United Nations to permit the Nigerian judiciary to adjudicate cases without external interference.

Led by Alhaji Umar Ladiyo, the Kano APC faction presented a petition against Governor Abba Yusuf.

They asserted that since the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) assumed power in Kano state, the local business community has faced peril.

Petition against Gov Yusuf

Following the submission of their petition titled "Rule of law shall prevail" to the UN House, Alhaji Ladiyo addressed the media, expressing their discontent with the NNPP-led Kano state government's demolition of properties valued at billions of Naira.

He argued that the demolitions lacked due process, adversely impacting business operations and livelihoods in the state.

The group attributed the extensive destruction of commercial assets to the NNPP and urged the United Nations to investigate.

They appealed for intervention to rein in the Kano State Government, emphasising the potential for chaos and disorder if left unchecked.

Alhaji Ladiyo emphasised the APC's commitment to the rule of law and expressed readiness to accept any outcome from the Supreme Court.

Simultaneously, he called on the NNPP government in Kano state to demonstrate sportsmanship, prioritising the state's interests over other considerations.

