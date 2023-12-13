The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the removal of universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS)

FCT, Abuja - The federal executive council (FEC) has excluded universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Legit.ng reports that the IPPIS is a payroll policy. It is responsible for processing and payment of salaries to over One million (1,139,633) federal government employees across the 696 ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

FEC approves universities' removal from IPPIS

Per Daily Trust, Professor Tahir Maman, minister of education, disclosed the exemption after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, December 13. He said this takes immediate effect.

In his contribution, Muhammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, described the development as a “big relief”.

His words:

“Today, the universities and other tertiary institutions have gotten a very big relief from the integrated personnel payroll and information system.

“You will recall that the university authorities and the others have been clamouring for the exemption of the universities and other tertiary institutions from this system.

“Today, council has graciously approved that.”

As reported by Channels Television, the government stated it would work with the union to modify IPPIS to recognise the peculiarities of universities and the features of the lecturers’ preferred platform of payment – the University Transparency, Accountability Solution (UTAS).

