NAFDAC has disclosed a fake factory for wine production in the country

This has raised concerns about the safety of food and drinks consumed

There has been diverse comment on social media about the development

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered illegal sites where wine is being produced.

NAFDAC made the discovery at the Eziukwu cemetery market in Aba, Abia State. Photo Credit: U.Ozel.Images, AzmanL

Source: Getty Images

It made the discovery at the Eziukwu cemetery market in Aba, Abia State, according to a video circulated online by Instablog.

The community has been rocked by this disclosure, which has raised serious concerns about the safety of food and beverage goods offered in stores.

The development also raised further concerns about the likelihood that other such factories are functioning covertly.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views on the findings.

How Nigerians are reacting to the news

@chi_genevieve said,

“They should be given the opportunity to do the right thing.”

@Destavic noted,

“These guys are spoiling the entrepreneur spirit of their brothers. They would allow the generalization that all products from the east are fake. and its taking shape already. Tragic!!!”

@lzexchange stated,

“Lmao,settlements no align again so them decide to burst them, @SONNigeria should be in total shame coz what’s their duty in this country if they can’t go to markets to check products?”

@itsleeswhag tweeted,

“Like they did not know since, they might have just had a misunderstanding in settlement.”

@BarcaPrincipal said,

“There are many negatives to this; Endangering people's lives, Selling fake at the price of original, Spoil business for real owners, Create unemployment, Real company will fold up and leave Naija.”

@pretoriadaddyP stated,

“Chaiii people dey drink sheet, imagine this as your favourite drink, you wouldn’t know you are gradually kpaing yourself. Till you visit the hospital and the doctor tells you the kind of illness you never hear for your entire life”

@Ebuka36139479 noted,

“Like I will channel my drinking to palm wine. This is very scary!”

@Zico_izik noted,

“It’s so tragic that this is happening in the east, we can distinguish fake from original. NAFDAC should put more eyes in the north. A lot is going on there too.”

“Six people already dead”: NAFDAC raises alarm over killer cough medicine

Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has warned Nigerians about a killer cough syrup in Nigeria known as NATURCOLD.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and stated that the medicines have already claimed the lives of six children in Cameroon.

The NAFDAC DG said the cough syrup was not in the agency’s database and asked importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to be cautious and vigilant in the supply chain.

Source: Legit.ng