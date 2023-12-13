Apostle Chris Ajabor, founder of the Dr Apostle Chris Ajabor Ministries, has prophesied that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would experience a health challenge

The cleric claimed that the health challenge would require a blood transfusion for the Nigerian leader

Apostle Ajabor stated that President Tinubu would "survive" the health scare which he said could happen in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and politics

FCT, Abuja - A cleric, Apostle Chris Ajabor, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu “will be away”.

Ajabor said President Tinubu “almost died but survived”.

Bola Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria, having assumed office on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In his "international prophecies" shared recently on his known Facebook page, Apostle Ajabor also asked Nigerians to pray for a former governor of Edo state and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, because he might be “flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for transplant”.

The cleric shared 30 other prophetic declarations for the coming year 2024. He tagged it ‘phase 2’.

Key points from Apostle Ajabor's 2024 prophecies:

India needs help in 2024. Pray for them. War in China. I see warships and heavy pieces of equipment. Pray for South African leaders. I see problems. Nigeria's president, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu will be away and I see blood transfusion. Almost died but survived. I see protesters on the streets in many universities. I saw sit-at-home and holiday season for undergraduates. Hardship will increase in January and February in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and the United kingdom I saw people running away from Canada, UK, and Italy to African countries. If you are in USA, pray for safety. I see killings (guns). Islamic bodies should be careful. I see them being used to cause unrest in Nigeria, Uganda, Israel, Kenya, and USA. I see protests in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and lives will be lost. I see banks being burnt while people are on the run. I see more problems in Igbo land. I see an arguement over a precious asset that will be discovered in the eastern part of Nigeria. President William Ruto (Kenya) will be put under pressure to leave office next year. He needs our prayers. Building collapse in Dubai. SGR train Kenya accident (Kenya). No movement (temporary) in Asaba, Delta state (Nigeria) 6 pm till 5 am. Killings shifting to Enugu (Fulani). Asaba airport closure (temporary closure). Pray for Evang Ebuka Obi. I see invitation and questioning. Bomb blast in South Sudan and China. UK became visa on arrival for only 40 days and it returned to its normal mode of operations. Missing president? Heavy rainfall on December 25th in a certain city. I see everyone will be indoors till 26th. Dangote to experience 'shaking' in 2024'. A famous footballer will kick the bucket in Nigeria. Church to be taxed in Kenya in 2024. Pray for Adams Oshiomhole. Flown to the UK for transplant. Crypto to make many rich...but I see a war from financial institutions (banks). Anyidons (a singer) should pray against motor accident. Igbos should pray for him he has a good heart. Water covering farm lands. A certain male blogger will be arrested publicly. Water transport will be unsafe in 2024. Hunger in the United States. I saw African countries donating food to the USA.

