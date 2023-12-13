Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and security affairs

Ikere, Ekiti state - Three persons were feared killed as armed robbers attacked two commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ikere local government area (LGA) of Ekiti state.

As reported by The Nation, the daredevil armed robbers numbering twenty stormed the town around 5:15 pm on Wednesday, December 13, and carried out the attacks on the two commercial banks simultaneously.

Ekiti: Deaths recorded as robbers attack banks

Nigerian Tribune said Oba Adejimi Alagbado, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The monarch said it was unfortunate that the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minutes unhindered and escaped despite the presence of military checkpoints and the police area command in the town.

The traditional ruler said:

“It is an unfortunate incident that we do not expect to happen.

"The attacks were on two commercial banks. I have called the Area Commander, DPO, and DSS, and they have all assured me that the soldiers around the axis have been alerted.”

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Sunday Abutu, the Ekiti state police spokesperson, to get his reaction were not successful.

