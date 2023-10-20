There is tension in the ancient city of Benue state as armed robbers on Friday, October 20, did the unthinkable

Benue state, Makurdi - Armed robbers on Friday, October 20, invaded two banks in Benue state. Following the attack, there was unrest in the state and this led to tension in the ancient city.

Two vigilantes gunned down as gunmen attack banks in Benue

Daily Trust reported that residents of Otukpo town in Benue state fled in different directions on Friday as armed robbers invaded two banks in the ancient city.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the robbers stormed the banks at exactly 3:30 p.m. on Friday and operated unchallenged till about 4:50 p.m.

A resident who preferred anonymity revealed that people scampered for safety as the armed gang broke loose.

“They are robbing First bank and Zenith banks simultaneously. They stormed the banks at 3:30pm.

“Two vigilante have lost their lives as we speak. Gunshots renting every where and if you listen carefully, you will hear the sound. The place is opposite police station. This is the first time we are experiencing this,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the state's police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the troubling development.

Police arrest fleeing suspects of Ogun Hotel robbery

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of two fleeing suspects of the infamous hotel robbery in the Sagamu area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Akande Sulaiman and Adekanbi Matthew, who allegedly participated in the robbery that led to a bloody shootout between the police and other members of their gangs.

It was gathered that the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 11, by operatives of the police attached to Mapo Area Divisional Police headquarters, Oyo state command.

