Four of the robbers who attacked a bank and a police station in Benue State on Friday have been reportedly arrested

A source within the Nigerian Police Force shared video of the suspects with journalists on Saturday night

However, the spokesperson of the police in Benue State, SP Catherine Anene, declined to comment on the development, adding that they should wait until an investigation is completed

Makurdi, Benue - The Joint Security Forces, including operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Armed Forces, have arrested four armed robbery suspects in the recent bank robbery in Benue State.

According to The Punch, the suspects were arrested along the Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State, on Saturday night. October 21.

Police arrest 4 suspects who robbed Benue bank on Friday Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Police reveal faces of suspects of bank robbery in Benue State

The development was disclosed by a source in the Police force, who also shared a video of the arrested suspects.

The source said:

“Four armed robbers have been arrested by Joint Security Forces along Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State on Saturday. The robbers are part of those armed robbers who attacked banks and a police station at Otukpo, Benue State yesterday.”

Police keep mute on robber suspects arrested in Benue

When asked to confirm the arrest of the suspects, SP Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, told journalists to wait for the end of the investigation by the police team investigating the incident.

On Friday, October 20, the Police in Benue state said they killed two suspects during a gun duel with the armed robbers who attacked a bank and a police state. The assailants also reportedly killed some police officers during the attack.

Chief Superintendent John Adikwu, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the police station in Otukpo, said three operatives and three civilians lost their lives during the bloody attack on Friday afternoon during the robbery incident in the town.

DSS detains Benue PDP publicity secretary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Benue State Chapter of the PDP has cried out that the whereabouts of its publicity, Bemgba Iortyom, were unknown after honouring the DSS invitation.

Adzua Ashongo, the PDP chairman of Benue North East (Zone A), said he was part of the party chieftains that accompanied Iortyom to the state headquarters of the DSS.

Ashongbo said the officials of the secret police took away Iortyom, and he was not returned till they were asked to leave in the evening.

Source: Legit.ng