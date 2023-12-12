Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited the victims of military accidental bombings in Kaduna state

Obi urged the federal government to support the military to prevent a recurrence of the tragic incidents in the future

The former Anambra governor said that 16 accidental bombings, killing over 500 lives has been happened in the past

Kaduna state - The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the federal government to support the military to ensure that accidental bombings do not happen again.

Obi said 16 accidental military bombings have occurred in Nigeria, claiming over 500 lives, Channels TV reported.

He said nothing has been done by the Federal Government to avert the recurrence of such tragedies.

He stated this during his visit to the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital on Tuesday, December 12.

He asked that a foundation be established to cater for the victims, particularly those who have become orphans result of the incident.

The former Anambra governor Obi noted that adequate funding for the military is key in tackling the contemporary and emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

