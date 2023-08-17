Heavily armed gangs have been launching deadly attacks on villages, stealing cattle, and kidnapping for ransom

On March 28, 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna state, with over 8 deaths and the abduction of 62 passengers

Security agents have predicted that another attack of that nature will happen soon, and on that same axis

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Criminal gangs known locally as bandits are planning to attack the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), according to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The outlaws intend to abduct passengers again — just like they did in 2022.

A police officer stands on guard at Rigasa railway station. A terrorist attack had occurred 8 months earlier, on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Terrorists plotting to attack Abuja-Kaduna train: DSS

The DSS addressed its ‘security alert’ addressed to Fidet Okhiria, the managing director (MD) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

In the letter, dated Friday, August 11, the DSS said its intelligence indicates an impending threat to smooth rail transportation along the Abuja-Kaduna train, Premium Times reported.

The secret memo stated that a coalition of banditry syndicates was plotting to attack the route, with the goal of kidnapping passengers on board for ransom.

Per Leadership newspaper, the attack might occur any moment from now.

The warning is coming about 17 months after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The DSS' memo has been circulating on social media, both on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

It reads in part:

"In view of the threat inherent and the need to forestall likely breach of security along the AKTS, it is advised that existing security arrangements be scaled up within and along the route.

"In addition, the need for counter security measures be emplaced to nip in the bud the impending threats."

Terrorists release Kaduna train attack victims

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that terrorists released three victims of 62 hostages of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on Monday, March 28.

The victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11am on Monday, July 25.

It was gathered that the victims were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

